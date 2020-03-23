Share:

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country has risen to seven hundred seventy six.

According to statistics released by the government, these include fifteen cases in Islamabad, 225 in Punjab, 352 in Sindh, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108 in Balochistan, 71 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 72 in Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, two deaths were reported due to coronavirus during last twenty four hours, raising the total number of deaths to five. Five other coronavirus patients have also recovered.