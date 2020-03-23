Share:

The impact of coronavirus in the U.S. will get worse in the next days, according to U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

"I want America to understand this week it's going to get bad," Adams told NBC’s Today Show on Monday.

He urged all citizens to follow recommendations to stay indoors to mitigate the spread of the pandemic, known as COVID-19.

"I think there are a lot of people that are doing the right things, I think unfortunately we're finding out a lot of people think this can't happen to them," he said. "This week, it's going to get bad. We really, really need everyone to stay at home."

He stressed that the officials do not want Dallas, New Orleans or Chicago to "turn into the next New York" -- where the most deaths are reported in the U.S. so far with tally of 99.

"Everyone needs to act as if they have the virus right now, test or no test, we need you to understand you could be spreading it to someone else or you could be getting it from someone else. Stay at home," Adams reiterated.

He added that right now "there are not enough people out there taking this seriously."

The health official's remarks came hours after President Donald Trump said on Twitter that restrictions will be reassessed after the 15 days period end.

"WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF," Trump tweeted late Sunday. "AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"

The U.S. has so far reported 473 coronavirus related fatalities with over 35,200 cases, according to figures compiled by John Hopkins University in Maryland.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.