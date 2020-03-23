Share:

Lahore - The corona test report of the Federal Minister Fawad Chaudary came as negative. According to a tweet, the minister said that after more than 24 hours in quarantine he received the report that his covid-19 test result was negative. He said the wait after test was anxious. Fawad Ch said that he thanked Allah Almighty that he received the good news but everyone should stay cautious. The Federal Minister for Science and Technology said that the arrival of Shahbaz Shareef is pleasing otherwise his friends would have taken over the party. He said that Shahbaz Shareef was the opposition leader and some hard work had been done to bring him back.