Gilgit-Baltistan government has decided to observe lockdown in the region for indefinite period and has appealed people to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus threat.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Shams Mir at a news conference in Gilgit said para-military forces have been asked to ensure lockdown and preventive measures.

He said inter-city passenger transport service has also been suspended.

Meanwhile, number of Coronavirus cases in Gilgit-Baltistan risen to seventy one today.