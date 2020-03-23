Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Inspector Gener­al (DIG) police Hazara di­vision Qazi Jameel ur Reh­man Sunday directed all District Police Officers (DPO) of the Hazara re­gion to strictly impose the measures taken by the government for the erad­ication of coronavirus in their concerned districts.

He said this while ad­dressing a video confer­ence with DPOs of the re­gion where Qazi Jameel ur Rehman was also briefed on the measures taken for the abolition of coronavirus from their concerned districts.

The DIG said that we all have to play our role for the extermination of coronavirus, he also di­rected DPOs to visit quar­antine centers in their districts and improve the security arrangements.

DPOs must ensure the enforcement of sec­tion 144 in their respec­tive areas, restrict peo­ple from organizing any sort of public gatherings, with the cooperation of the trader’s commu­nity close all shops ex­cept grocery stores, veg­etables, and fruits stores and pharmacies, Qazi Jaeel ur Rehman stated.

He directed to take strict action against the violators of ban, also di­rect the staff of police stations and police posts not to gather at one place, use face mask and gloves during the duty.

DIG Hazara instruct­ed the SDPOs to aware people about their safety from the threat of coro­navirus, announce the messages of precaution­ary measures from the mosques with the coop­eration of Ulema and re­ligious scholars and di­rect people to stay at homes.

Qazi Jameel said that the lives of the people is more important for the police department and their protection is their responsibility.