Share:

KARACHI - Karachi is likely to receive light rain tonight under the effect of a new system of winds, entering the country from the west.

According to a forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the port city is likely to receive heavy rainfall on March 27. Apart from that, widespread rain, accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds (a few hailstorms) is expected in Balochistan on Sunday and Monday (today), while Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are expected to receive thunder showers on Monday (today) and Tuesday.

Widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorm is also expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Monday to Wednesday, according to MET office. Dust-thunderstorm-rain (a few hailstorms) is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Larkana, Karachi and Hyderabad during Sunday (evening) and Monday. However, dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

The temperature of some major cities recorded on Sunday morning:

Islamabad 12 degree, Lahore 15, Peshawar 13, Karachi 24, Quetta 11 and Muzaffarabad 8, Gilgit 10 and Murree 6 degree centigrade.