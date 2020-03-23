Share:

ISLAMABAD - When Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, advised against all non-essential travel overseas for a period of 30 days, it finally struck home: it’s time to give up thinking about travelling abroad at all for a while. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t time to plan the perfect trip you’ve always dreamed of. These days of self-isolation and social distancing could turn out to be ideal for masterminding a big adventure. So why not put your feet up, start dreaming — and planning too. How about an adventure deep in central Asia next year? You may need to get out the atlas to locate Georgia and Armenia, but that’s all part of the fun. Georgia is hidden away in the high mountains of the Caucasus with remote villages, monasteries, ancient churches and the lively capital of Tbilisi. The tour continues to Yerevan, Armenia’s intriguing capital, moving onwards into rugged countryside with medieval castles before stopping at Gori, the birthplace of Joseph Stalin. Put your name down deposit-free for an 11-day Inca highlights trip from Lima, Peru’s capital, to La Paz either for a late autumn, winter trip or 2021 getaway.