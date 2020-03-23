Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police has verified record of 78 impounded bikes for their return to actual owners.

These bikes were stolen from twin cities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Punjab, a police spokesman said.

According to the report, 21 motorcycles were stolen from Islamabad, 44 from Rawalpindi and three from Lahore. DIG Operation Waqar Ud Din Syed has directed to hand over the recovered motorcycles to their owners after fulfilling legal requirements, while relevant police stations have been informed about the other recovered motorcycles.

Meanwhile, ACLC police has arrested two car-lifters namely Muhammad Zubair son of Kashar Khan, a resident of Mardan and Muhammad Akram son of Ali Bahadur, resident of Haripur and recovered five vehicles from their possession. Further investigation is underway. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated the performance of ACLC police team and announced cash rewards for them.

DIG Operations has directed all police officers to further check the particulars of recovered motorcycles and vehicles. He also directed the officers to accelerate efforts in curbing auto-theft activities.

Furthermore, Kohsar and Tarnol police stations have busted a gang of dacoits after conducting a successful joint operation which resulted in the death of a dacoit and bullet injuries to a police Sub-Inspector.

A police team of Kohsar police station was conducting routine checking at Daman-e-Koh when its personnel intercepted a suspect riding on a motorbike. He was identified as Zeeshan alias Shani while a pistol was recovered from his possession. During investigation, he told the police that he along with his accomplices used to commit dacoities.

Following this information, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to SP (City) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk and SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan. A team was constituted which raided at the informed place in Dhok Abbassi in Tarnol area.

A few persons present in a cab opened fire on police team which resulted in bullet injuries to Sub-Inspector Nawaz Thabal and an alleged dacoit later identified as Ghulam Sadiq alias Ghulam Khan Ghulama, resident of Jalalabad.

Both the injured were immediately shifted to hospital where Ghulam Sadiq succumbed to his injuries.

After the incident, the police team retaliated and succeeded to arrest two other dacoits identified as Imran and Naseer besides recovery of weapons, bike and a vehicle from them.

During the preliminary investigation from this Afghan dacoits gang, they confessed to have committed dacoities in various areas of Sabzi Mandi, Industrial Area (I-9), Shehzad Town, Karachi Company, Bani Gala, Kohsar police stations and Rawalpindi.

They also admitted their involvement in murder, snatching and other crimes of heinous nature. Further investigation is underway, according to officials.