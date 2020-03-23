Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Japanese government has initiated process of importing skilled manpower from Pakistan in 14 different sectors aimed to providing employment opportunities for Pakistanis labor force, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Japan in Pakistan Yusuke Shindo told APP.

Sharing strategy and action plan with APP here, he said that application have been invited from skilled Pakistanis, who can submit their application along with their particulars by April 27 for recruitment in relevant sectors.

The candidates would have to go through Japanese language test in July 2020 before their final selection for recruitment, he said adding that the test would be conducted at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad.

The diplomat said that three different categories were part of plan including Technical intern, specified skilled workers and highly skilled professional.

He said that Japanese Market has a huge share in importing 3, 45 000 skilled manpower from 10 countries of the world.

Yusuke Shindo said the Government of Pakistan (GoP) had nominated, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and National University of Technology (NUTEC) for carrying out necessary service including recruitment of candidates in collaboration with Japanese counterparts.

He also emphasized that the Japanese embassy in Islamabad had not hired any other promoter or facilitator for continuing the process of labor import from Pakistan, instead of these two above mentioned institution nominated by Pakistan’s government.

Senior diplomat said that the process of recruitment would continue every year for next five years to import the labour according to the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between Japan and Pakistan in December 23, 2019 in Islamabad.

He made it clear that there was no particular quota for any of these 10 countries around the world and hoped that Pakistani would get maximum benefits from this huge opportunity in the Japanese market.

Mentioning the skilled and language proficiency for all three categories, he said that purpose of first category of ‘Technical Intern Training’ program is to transfer technical skills, techniques and knowledge to foreign countries including Pakistan, through an experience of ‘On Job Training (OJT) to contribute to the human resources development in Pakistan.

For this program, he said that Japan and Pakistan has also signed Memorandum of Cooperation on February 2019 in Tokyo.

He informed that the foreign national, who have successfully completed “Technical Intern Training are exempted from tests that are normally required for other two categories.

While giving information regarding the second category of ‘Specified Skilled Workers’, he said that for this program both sides had signed the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in last December 23 and through this agreement foreign national have to prove their necessary level of skill and Japanese language proficiency by appropriate means such as passing skills and language test in different 14 skilled sectors accordingly.

This is a status of residence for foreign nationals with higher skill compared with the ‘Specified Skilled workers. Currently only two fields, Construction industry, Shipping and ship machinery industry were applicable and candidates should prove necessary skills by a test or other means.

While informed that the third category of highly skilled covers a variety of fields including engineering, specialist in humanities and international services.

The status of residence is permitted for foreigners, who have higher expertise, techniques such as academic background or career history with a contract with public and private entity in Japan.

Japanese envoy said that Information Technology (IT) software engineer are included in this status of residence.

According to MoC signed between both sides, the agreement will open new avenues for Pakistanis to work in 14 Japanese sectors, including nursing care, building clinic, agriculture, fisheries, hotel management, food and beverages, aircraft maintenance and airports ground handling staff, shipbuilding, material processing, industrial machinery, constructions, car mechanic, electronics and electronic machinery in cards to import skilled labour force.

Yusuke Shindo said that in current scenario, Japan was facing shortage of labour force, “We need to import skilled labourers from 10 countries including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and other Association of South East Asian Nations (ASAIN).

He also praised the Pakistani workers who were working in Japan, saying that they were more skilled and working with full commitment and honesty.

He said that professional skills and proficiency in Japanese language would be must for workers to work in Japan under this policy. Senior diplomat said that Japan and Pakistan have enjoyed historical diplomatic and economic relation, where Japan has always supported Pakistan in every situation.

Replying to a question, the ambassador said that Pakistan and Japan are looking for increasing bilateral cooperation in agricultural-based industry and value addition as Japan has already announced grant aid to enhance productivity in relevant agricultural fields.