ISLAMABAD - Ambassador Matsuda Kuninori yesterday conveys his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for the health of the leadership and the people of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day.
In his message of felicitations, the Ambassador said that the day holds a great national significance for the people of Pakistan and on this festive occasion I deeply congratulate and wish you all well-being and a prosperous future.
He said that the longstanding friendship between Japan and Pakistan is unwavering even through this difficult time when the entire world is grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Japan is fully determined to support Pakistan in fighting COVID-19, as it was the first country to have provided the test materials, also we are working on supporting the country to ably counter the feared damage in the agricultural sector caused by the desert locusts. As the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, I am convinced that both countries will be able to overcome the challenges together”, said the envoy.
The Ambassador wished the Pakistani people a prosperous and bright future.