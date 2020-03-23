Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador Matsuda Kuninori yester­day conveys his heartfelt congratula­tions and best wishes for the health of the leadership and the people of Paki­stan on the auspicious occasion of Pa­kistan Day.

In his message of felicitations, the Am­bassador said that the day holds a great national significance for the people of Pakistan and on this festive occasion I deeply congratulate and wish you all well-being and a prosperous future.

He said that the longstanding friend­ship between Japan and Pakistan is un­wavering even through this difficult time when the entire world is grap­pling with the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Japan is fully determined to support Pakistan in fighting COVID-19, as it was the first country to have provided the test materials, also we are working on supporting the country to ably counter the feared damage in the agricultural sector caused by the desert locusts. As the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, I am convinced that both countries will be able to overcome the challenges to­gether”, said the envoy.

The Ambassador wished the Paki­stani people a prosperous and bright future.