Gujranwala/ KHANEWAL-Man committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills here in Wazirabad. It was reported that Ghulam Abbas, 50, was jobless for the last many months and was facing financial problems. Yesterday he swallowed poisonous pills and rushed to hospital where he breathed his last.

Woman killed for ‘honour’

A woman was killed in name of ‘honour’ here in Kabirwala the other day.

According to details, a youth, Kashif Hiraj, opened fire and allegedly killed his real sister at mouza Ghakhar, Khooh Hirajwala Kabirwala on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 said deceased Sumaira Bibi w/o Ansar Nadeem was 24 years old.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy. Police said that deceased Sumaira’s real uncle Zawar s/o Siddique Hiraj also helped the killer in committing this heinous act.