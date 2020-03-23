Share:

KARACHI - Paying rich tributes to the healthcare professionals, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and party’s parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said they are our frontline soldiers in the battle against coronavirus and the whole nation is thankful to them.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said our brave doctors, nurses and paramedics were discharging their duties bravely by putting their own lives at risk. He said this is a pandemic, and no government can overcome it without the active help and cooperation of the whole nation.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said, “We have to show unity as a nation to fight against this challenge. This is not a time for political point scoring.”

The PTI leader further said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard and taking concrete steps to meet this challenge. He vowed that the party would support the government of Sindh’s every step to check the onslaught of this virus in the province. He said not only the PTI, but the federal government was also fully backing the Sindh government in these testing times.

Sheikh said Imran Khan is the Prime Minister of the whole country and the nation. “PTI workers and leaders are with the masses and they are playing their role in raising awareness about this disease,” he added. PTI parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly assured that the party would not indulge in politics during these testing times. “In fact, we have kept our politics in quarantine,” he said in a lighter tone.

Regarding the difficulties the nation may face in days ahead due to the lockdown over Covid-19, he said, “We will have to take even more stringent measures in future due to which people could face more difficulties.”

He asked the people to face the situation bravely. “We also pray to Allah (the Almighty) to save the nation from this disease. He said the federal and provincial governments are taking steps to assist daily-wagers. He said well-to-do people and philanthropists should also come forward for this noble cause of helping working class people and daily wagers. He appealed the masses to restrict themselves to their homes and take full precautionary steps. He said the people of China had also given sacrifices and restricted them to their homes to overcome this challenge.

He said the federal government is issuing funds to provinces without any discrimination. He said the federal government is utilizing $40million funds of the World Bank to face this challenge.