ISLAMABAD - She’s been coping with being cooped up amid the coronavirus outbreak by starting her own online talk show. Miley Cyrus invited her old friend Hailey Bieber, 23, for episode five of her new quarantine talk show Bright Minded. The conversation took a serious turn when the 27 year old pop star revealed her struggles with faith and how she left her church over its treatment of gay people. Miley made it clear that her own developing understanding of her sexuality, coupled with the church communities treatment of her friends who were gay, made her feel the need to leave. ‘I was also brought up in the church in Tennessee at a time in the ‘90s, so it was a less accepting time with all that,’ she said.