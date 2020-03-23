Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders on Sunday agreed to rejoin the federal cabinet after staying out of the government for more than two months. The move comes as Governor Sindh Imran Ismail visited the party headquarters to woo the party leadership in this regard. MQM-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had resigned from ministry of information and technology in January citing lack of cooperation between the allies. He also blamed PTI government over non implementation of the MoU signed between both the two parties at the time of joining the coalition government.

MQM-P convener Siddiqui announced the decision of rejoining the cabinet stating that their alliance with the PTI was a natural alliance. “The MoU that we signed with the PTI-led federal government has finally moved toward the implementation process,” he said. It will be remembered as the tenure of prosperity for the people of the urban areas of the province, he added. The PTI delegation led by Governor Sindh reached us to finalise the decision needed for rejoining the cabinet, he said. The party would get two slots in the cabinet. However Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will not be rejoining the cabinet and in his place, the party MNA Ameen ul Haq and coordination committee member Faisal Subzwari will be joining the cabinet. The governor on behalf of the federal government also announced to empower Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter and said that they would provide him Rs 7 billion funds for development of the city.

“We have already released Rs one billion for uplift projects,” he said.

“The prime minister wanted support from all coalition parties to fight coronavirus and together with the support of all political and military leadership, we will fight out its outbreak,” he said. The governor also announced that he would oversee the affairs for the construction of a university in Hyderabad and soon, the project would be completed.