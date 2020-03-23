Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan shared that Prime Minister Imran Khan has not 'ruled out the option of a nationwide lockdown' if the general public does not adopt precautionary steps to control the coronavirus outbreak.

In a series of tweets, she said that the prime minister has spoken about the challenges and issues with regards to the lockdown option. Dr. Firdous contended that if the public did not show responsibility, then the federal government will have to impose a lockdown despite its unwillingness to do so.

The prime minister, she noted, had again asked the public to cooperate in the fight against the virus but there was no glimpse of such cooperation so far.

"We appeal to the people to cooperate, as the government has resolved to ensure their safety and protection. Right now, the challenge is to create a realisation among the people about the pandemic and to deal with this challenge, the media's cooperation is of utmost importance," she added.

She emphasised that every individual would have to play their role and in the given situation, the role o the Ulema was especially critical.