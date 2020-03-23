Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Highways Authority (NHA) is un­dertaking pragmatic precaution­ary measures against coronavirus spread throughout the country.

To this effect, protective steps are being taken in the NHA head­quarters, its zonal offices locat­ed in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Sukkur, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan and also at main­tenance units, says a statement is­sued here yesterday.

Pamphlets and brochures con­taining covering measures are being distributed at all the plac­es under NHA control. Movement of visitors to NHA offices is being restricted to every possible ex­tent.

Besides cleanliness of wash rooms is ensured and anti bacte­rial soaps and sanitizers are being provided there.

Masks and gloves are given to booth operators serving at Toll Plazas on motorways and national highways network. Further, ban­ners are also placed at service ar­eas and travelers are being per­suaded to adopt careful measures against coronavirus.