DG-ISPR has addressed the media to inform public regarding the activity being pursued by Pakistan Army. COAS Bajwa has directed available troops to be deployed at different locations to assist in combating spread of coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals, Grocery and Medical stores will remain open. Congregational and other activities for public gathering are prohibited. Inter-city transport will be open only for Food supply. Petrol pumps and markets will be open as per notified timing on certain days. Provincial Government will issue further guidelines which are to be implemented through assistance of administration.

DG-ISPR stated that similar to border of countries, the real border is the red line between the 'potential patient' and the virus. He added that responsibilities exist on Individual, social and national level which must not be neglected in any case. Cooperation is more important than mere isolation. He clarified that task at hand is very enormous and difficult. He said that Pakistan Army has always come forth to safeguard Pakistani citizens as depicted in situations of Terrorism, flood and other challenges. He emphasised that Nation is being tested as it faces unique and unprecedented challenges of the likes of which not seen.

He assured that Pakistan Army stands with Nation and, stressed that adopting Best practices is strategy. Screening and safe contact at entry points is being ensured which include 12,000 people being screened in past 24 hours. Mechanisms for operating Quarantine camps are being ensured. He stated that People of Pakistan will overcome the problems, issues and challenges. He also mentioned that salaries of officers in Pakistan Army has donated certain amount of their salary to the cause.

He culminated his press conference with message that people should take care of their Family, especially Elders. He ensured that Health advisors and departments will be provided platform to provide services as responsible citizens which is to be followed through observing measures for implementing enmasse Self-isolation and quaratine. He stated that Army, LEAs and Government will take more decisions to handle the situation in the mean time.