LAHORE - Fear of the spread of coronavirus has marred the celebration of Pakistan Day across the country, however, the whole nation while staying at home, on Monday, will pay rich tribute to the leaders of the nation who struggled to get a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent. With Section 144 in place and government appeals to observe a self-imposed lockdown, the Pakistan Day could not be celebrated with its traditional fervour. The government ministers have called upon the people to celebrate the day at home while commemorating the sacrifices made by the martyrs to protect Pakistan from internal and external threats.