“If women want any rights more than they’ve

got, why don’t they just take them, and not

be talking about it.”

–Sojourner Truth

Sojourner Truth is an American women rights and anti-slavery activist. She died on November 26th in 1883 at the age of 96. She is, perhaps best known for her speech titled “Ain’t I a Woman?” during the abolitionist movement aimed to end slavery in the United States. Born into slavery, she was able to escape into freedom with her infant daughter in 1826. She was one the first black woman who was able to win freedom through court not just for her own self but also for her daughter. She played a significant role to secure land grants from federal government for former slaves.

Indeed, the role played by women like Sojourner has been significant in shaping the history of our modern world.