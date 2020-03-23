Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi, in their separate messages on Pakistan Day, have urged the countrymen to show utmost unity, discipline and passion to fight the coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the world.

The prime minister has requested people to take precautions without getting panicked, as he is personally monitoring the government’s measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

He said Pakistani nation has the capability to face any ordeal and God willing, we will stand victorious in this test.

Separately, the president said that nations have to go through difficult times but only with unity they sail through. He said we Pakistanis also need to stand united to fight this pandemic.

Dr Arif Alvi said it is the responsibility of all segments of society, including Ulema, media and political leaders to play their due role in educating the masses about the preventive measures against the virus.

He said doctors and health workers are the first line of defense in this crisis and the nation salutes them for their unrelenting and selfless endeavors.

The president and the prime minister also paid homage to the founding leaders of Pakistan, and expressed unshakable support to the people of occupied Kashmir who have been subjected to inhuman lockdown and communication blockade for over seven months.