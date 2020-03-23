Share:

Pakistani leadership requested the nation on Monday to exercise caution and remain in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 800 people in the country so far.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his message to the nation on Pakistan Day, said that the political leadership of the country needed to demonstrate the spirit which was shown when the Pakistan Resolution was passed decades earlier.

“PPP is the actual flagbearer of the ideology of Pakistan and Pakistan Resolution,” said the PPP chairman. He added that as the coronavirus had affected the entire country, it was crucial that people took preventive measures.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah also delivered a message on his Twitter account, saying that this Pakistan Day, the nation can express unity by ‘staying apart’ to guard against the coronavirus.

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, in his message to the public, said that solidarity and self-isolation were the need of the hour on this Pakistan Day.

Meanwhile, CM Balochistan Jam Kamal, calling the day a cause of pride, said that the nation needed to show responsibility as a health crisis loomed on the horizon.

Earlier today, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan said in their Pakistan Day messages that the nation should demonstrate unity, discipline and passion in fighting the coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the whole world.

The president and premier also paid homage to the founding leaders of Pakistan and expressed unshakable support for the people of Kashmir.

The nation is observing Pakistan Day amid lockdown in various cities to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 800 people and claimed six lives so far.