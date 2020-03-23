Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday sought a nationwide lockdown and proposed a Multi-Party Conference on the issue of coronavirus in the country.

A video conference of the Central executive Committee of the PPP was held to take stock of the situation aris­ing out of the corona virus pandemic, the measures taken by the Sindh gov­ernment and suggestions for a way forward.

Secretary General of the PPP Par­liamentarians Farhatullah Babar said that the meeting presided over by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Bilawal House Karachi and participat­ed by party leaders from all over Pa­kistan in their respective home towns and communicating via Skype.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuhu, Faryal Talpur, Pro­vincial Information Minister Saeed Ghani, all provincial presidents in­cluding that of AJK and GB also partic­ipated in the meeting.

Addressing the Conference, Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto said that corona virus was a national issue that called for a national response beyond parti­san politics and stressed the need for national unity and a collective strate­gy to fight it.

The Chairman said that he had al­ready proposed holding a Multi-Par­ties Conference on the issue for evolv­ing a collective national response.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah gave a rundown of the steps al­ready taken by the provincial govern­ment in the wake of pandemic and the steps being taken further.

He apprised the participants of the measures taken to procure personal protection equipments for the medi­cal professionals on the forefront of the fight against corona virus and the quar­antine facilities set up in the province.

Information Minister Saeed Ghani briefed the participants on the meas­ures taken to reach out to the poor and vulnerable sections of the society.

The conference stressed the need for devising a broad based national policy, setting up of a Special National Fund, large scale quarantine facilities in all regions, special relief packag­es for poor and destitute victims and reaching out to the most vulnerable in far flung areas and refugee camps. The meeting also called for adopting meas­ures against the layoff of employees due to the crisis.Issues pertaining to the calling of army in aid of civil pow­er were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting urged all citizens of the country to fully abide by the directions issued by the governments’ health of­ficials regarding necessary precau­tions to be taken during the crisis and avoidance of anything that tended to create alarm and despondency.

The meeting noted that the pan­demic had seriously impacted the neighbouring Iran and called for lift­ing of sanctions against the country to help it in fighting the disease.

The meeting paid tributes to doc­tors, nurses, paramedics and all those fighting the disease on war footing. They are the nation’s true heroes and heroines, it said.

The meeting also lauded the lead­ership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in these testing times and the measures adopted by the provincial govern­ment of Sindh.