ISLAMABAD - Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a poignant message on Mother’s Day, alongside treasured photos and a card Prince George made for Kate. Taking to the Kensington Palace Royal Instagram account, the Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, penned: ‘To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day.’ Their images included a previously unseen snap of the duke and duchess giving George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, a piggyback, one of William and brother Prince Harry as youngsters with their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and another of Kate as a baby in the arms of her mother, Carole Middleton. Six year old George’s colorful card - an expertly-crafted collage made of card, paint and tissue paper - depicted a yellow vase with three red flowers. And fans from across the globe were delighted by the touching post - and thanked the royals for sharing during this difficult time.