LAHORE - The Punjab University’s chemical engineers have developed anti-bacterial disposable wipes and sanitizers as per the WHO guidelines, which would help protect people from coronavirus. In this regard, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad addressed a press briefing here on Sunday, along with Department of Polymer Engineering and Technology’s Associate Professors Dr Bilal Haider, Dr Atif Islam, Assistant Professor Dr Areeba Farooq, student volunteers including Hamza Javed, Musa Raza, Rahat Rashid, Hafiz Abdullah, Muhammad Asad and Musa Raza at the Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that he had instructed the PU chemical engineers to develop anti-bacterial sanitizers against coronavirus. He said people were ignoring the preventive measures which could resuilt in spread of coronavirus. He said that items like mobile phone, purse, key, pen, door handles, stair handles, ATMs, public washrooms, etc., were being used by people and the anti-bacterial disposable wipes to be used on these items to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

He said, “We were also worried about TV cameramen visiting hospitals and other places for coverage of corona related issues and this disposable wipe can also be carefully used on camera, hand mic and other equipment.”

He said that the PU had established diagnostic centres, developed diagnostic kits, antibacterial sanitizers, telemedicine centre and launched an awareness campaign and would serve the community by playing its national role.

Briefing the media about the anti-bacterial disposable wipe and sanitizer, Dr Bilal, Dr Atif and Dr Areeba explained that WHO recommended ingredients including ethylalchohol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerine, neem extract, aloe vera extract and fragrance were used to prepare the sanitizer.

They said that the sanitizer was used by applying it on hands to check its behavior and was found soft on skin and was not irritating.

They appealed to the government to provide basic material so that they could produce disposable wipes and sanitizers at mass level.