LAKKI MARWAT - Torrential rains coupled with hailstorm played havoc in parts of the district, causing death of a minor in roof collapsing incident and damaging roads.
Reports reaching here from across the district said that heavy rains lashed several urban and rural localities, causing flashflood in rain fed nullahs and disrupting flow of traffic.
A minor boy Noman (8) was seriously wounded when roof of mud made house collapsed In Langerkhel Hathi Khan Village. The injured boy was rescued from the debris by locals and shifted him to government city hospital where he was pronounced dead. The torrential rain coupled with hailstorm caused damage to wheat and gram crops in several parts of the district.
Several farmers said that the calamity could prove detrimental to their yearlong labour. They said that more rains could delay harvesting of gram crop which was likely to be started in coming days.
Flashflood washed away a dirt road near Wanda Arsala, causing suspension of traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. The local administration had made the dirt track as the concrete bridge on Lakki-Darra Tang portion of Bannu-Mianwali road has been abandoned for traffic few years ago due to its deteriorated condition.
The district administration tasked the revenue department employees especially patwaris to visit the calamity-hit areas and submit a comprehensive report about rain related loses so that it could be shared with higher quarters concerned of provincial government for early compensation of affected people.
ANP LEADER ASKS GOVT TO PROVIDE CORONA PROTECTION KITS: Awami National Party district president Malik Ali Sarwar has asked the government to provide protection kits to medics so that they could fight against Corona virus pandemic effectively.
He said this while talking to party leaders and workers during a visit to Baistkhel and Haramatala localities on Sunday.
Deputy General Secretary Malik Saleh Khan, Union Council Baistkhel President Malik Anwar Khan and other party leaders accompanied him. The ANP leader said that the government should equip hospitals with medical equipment and all sorts of facilities to treat and tackle affected patients in a better way.
“The entire nation salute doctors and paramedics who are fighting against the pandemic on forefront”, he maintained, saying that effective awareness campaign about preventive measures will help to contain the prevalence of virus.
Ali Sarwar called upon the party activists to highlight importance of precautionary measures and convince people in their respective areas to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary movements.