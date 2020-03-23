Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Torrential rains coupled with hail­storm played havoc in parts of the district, causing death of a minor in roof collapsing incident and damaging roads.

Reports reaching here from across the district said that heavy rains lashed several urban and ru­ral localities, causing flashflood in rain fed nullahs and disrupting flow of traffic.

A minor boy Noman (8) was se­riously wounded when roof of mud made house collapsed In Langerk­hel Hathi Khan Village. The injured boy was rescued from the debris by locals and shifted him to govern­ment city hospital where he was pronounced dead. The torrential rain coupled with hailstorm caused damage to wheat and gram crops in several parts of the district.

Several farmers said that the ca­lamity could prove detrimental to their yearlong labour. They said that more rains could delay har­vesting of gram crop which was likely to be started in coming days.

Flashflood washed away a dirt road near Wanda Arsala, causing suspension of traffic between Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. The local administration had made the dirt track as the concrete bridge on Lakki-Darra Tang portion of Ban­nu-Mianwali road has been aban­doned for traffic few years ago due to its deteriorated condition.

The district administration tasked the revenue department employees especially patwaris to visit the calamity-hit areas and submit a comprehensive report about rain related loses so that it could be shared with higher quar­ters concerned of provincial gov­ernment for early compensation of affected people.

ANP LEADER ASKS GOVT TO PROVIDE CORONA PROTECTION KITS: Awami National Party dis­trict president Malik Ali Sarwar has asked the government to pro­vide protection kits to medics so that they could fight against Coro­na virus pandemic effectively.

He said this while talking to par­ty leaders and workers during a visit to Baistkhel and Haramatala localities on Sunday.

Deputy General Secretary Malik Saleh Khan, Union Council Baist­khel President Malik Anwar Khan and other party leaders accompa­nied him. The ANP leader said that the government should equip hos­pitals with medical equipment and all sorts of facilities to treat and tackle affected patients in a bet­ter way.

“The entire nation salute doctors and paramedics who are fighting against the pandemic on forefront”, he maintained, saying that effec­tive awareness campaign about preventive measures will help to contain the prevalence of virus.

Ali Sarwar called upon the par­ty activists to highlight impor­tance of precautionary measures and convince people in their re­spective areas to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary movements.