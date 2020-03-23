Share:

PESHAWAR - A specialized Corona Training Course, organized for rescuers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluch­istan, concluded at the Emergen­cy Services Academy, Lahore, on Sunday. Engr. Abe Hayat Khan has been declared as the best Rescuer of the Course.

Director General, Punjab Emer­gency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer had suspended all training activi­ties after the declaration of coro­na emergency by the government. However, he said that it was not fair to send the Rescuers in the field for screening, handling and shifting of suspected or infected Corona patients without specific training. Therefore, a specialized short corona training course was organized for emergency services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Bal­uchistan.

The closing ceremony of the training was organized following the new Corona Rescue Drill Pro­tocols, which included social dis­tancing, use of facemasks, gloves and overalls worn by all partici­pants.

This training of 336 rescuers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 144 res­cuers of Baluchistan was conduct­ed in small batches in an open en­vironment to avoid contacts with others. At this ceremony, the fam­ilies and friends of the Rescuers and guests from outside were not invited to avoid gatherings.

While addressing the partici­pants dressed up in overalls, wear­ing facemasks and gloves, Dr Ri­zwan congratulated them on their successful completion of training and becoming part of the Rescue family.

He said that unfortunately they should have to immediately go and manage the challenge of Corona­virus emergencies. He hoped that after this training they would be able to safely respond to the Coro­na emergency.

He also said that the force has rescued over 8 million victims of emergencies since its inception in October 2004.

The Emergency Services Acad­emy is providing technical assis­tance to other provinces for the establishment of this lifesaving Emergency Service in their respec­tive provinces.

“Now, emergency services are being provided to the citizens of other provinces, as well”. Fur­thermore, the Emergency Ser­vices Academy has trained over 18000 Rescuers for Punjab, Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Baluch­istan and Aman Foundation from Karachi. The Emergency Services Academy has become a platform for providing professional train­ing to rescuers of all provinces of Pakistan and even South Asian countries can get benefit from this training facility.

Earlier, the rescuers demonstrat­ed their professional skills of deal­ing with Corona emergencies, daily safe practices drill and safe & pro­fessional handling procedures of suspected Corona victims, social distancing from others, wearing of personal protective equipment like a face mask, goggles, gloves and overall, responding to suspected victims and safe decontamination of rescuers and emergency equip­ment.

The DG Emergency Services also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Khateer, DG KP, and Aziz Jamali, DG Medical Emergency Response Center Baluchistan, for the ex­pansion of these life-saving emer­gency services in their respective provinces and distributed perfor­mance awards to best rescuers of the course.