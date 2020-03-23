PESHAWAR - A specialized Corona Training Course, organized for rescuers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan, concluded at the Emergency Services Academy, Lahore, on Sunday. Engr. Abe Hayat Khan has been declared as the best Rescuer of the Course.
Director General, Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer had suspended all training activities after the declaration of corona emergency by the government. However, he said that it was not fair to send the Rescuers in the field for screening, handling and shifting of suspected or infected Corona patients without specific training. Therefore, a specialized short corona training course was organized for emergency services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan.
The closing ceremony of the training was organized following the new Corona Rescue Drill Protocols, which included social distancing, use of facemasks, gloves and overalls worn by all participants.
This training of 336 rescuers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 144 rescuers of Baluchistan was conducted in small batches in an open environment to avoid contacts with others. At this ceremony, the families and friends of the Rescuers and guests from outside were not invited to avoid gatherings.
While addressing the participants dressed up in overalls, wearing facemasks and gloves, Dr Rizwan congratulated them on their successful completion of training and becoming part of the Rescue family.
He said that unfortunately they should have to immediately go and manage the challenge of Coronavirus emergencies. He hoped that after this training they would be able to safely respond to the Corona emergency.
He also said that the force has rescued over 8 million victims of emergencies since its inception in October 2004.
The Emergency Services Academy is providing technical assistance to other provinces for the establishment of this lifesaving Emergency Service in their respective provinces.
“Now, emergency services are being provided to the citizens of other provinces, as well”. Furthermore, the Emergency Services Academy has trained over 18000 Rescuers for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Baluchistan and Aman Foundation from Karachi. The Emergency Services Academy has become a platform for providing professional training to rescuers of all provinces of Pakistan and even South Asian countries can get benefit from this training facility.
Earlier, the rescuers demonstrated their professional skills of dealing with Corona emergencies, daily safe practices drill and safe & professional handling procedures of suspected Corona victims, social distancing from others, wearing of personal protective equipment like a face mask, goggles, gloves and overall, responding to suspected victims and safe decontamination of rescuers and emergency equipment.
The DG Emergency Services also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Khateer, DG KP, and Aziz Jamali, DG Medical Emergency Response Center Baluchistan, for the expansion of these life-saving emergency services in their respective provinces and distributed performance awards to best rescuers of the course.