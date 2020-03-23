Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pop star, fashion icon and entrepreneur Rihanna, 32, is donating $5 million dollars through her Clara Lionel Foundation to support and protect ‘frontline health workers and marginalized communities’. The money will help ‘to immediately mobilize a broad response working with on-the-ground partners’ that include Feeding America, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the International Rescue Committee, among others. Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, pledged the significant monetary support in order to help food banks that serve at-risk communities as well as the elderly in the United States, along with bolstering testing and care facilities in countries like Haiti and Malawi.