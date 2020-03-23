Share:

ISLAMABAD - Diamond-encrusted rock samples that have been found on a Canadian island fill ‘a piece in the puzzle’ to reconstruct an ancient part of Earth’s continental crust. A fragment of the North Atlantic Craton (NAC) is an ancient part of Earth’s continental crust that reaches around the top of the northern hemisphere, from Scotland to the Canadian region of Labrador, deep underground. Researchers believe the NAC is up to 2.7 billion years old before its continental plate broke up around 150 million years ago. Evidence of the ancient crust – which has previously been found in Scotland, Greenland and Labrador – is much sought after. The new sample of kimberlite, a type of igneous rock, showed unmistakable properties similar to other portions of the NAC, the researchers said. The fragment adds about 10 percent to the known expanse of the NAC and also helps reconstruct mysterious shapes of Earth’s ancient continental crust.