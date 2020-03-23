Share:

LAHORE - A security guard of a factory was shot dead by some unidentified persons in Chung area on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Rashid s/o Amin. The police recovered the dead body from inside the factory premises. According to the available details, the deceased had divorced his wife some time ago. The police has shifted the dead body to the morgue for autopsy and the a case was to be registered on the complaint of the maternal uncle of the deceased.