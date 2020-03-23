Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly on Sunday made an offer to the government that it could utilise all hospitals run by the Sharif group for treatment of corona patients.

Chairing a party meeting through video link, Shehbaz Sharif said that government could set up quarantine centres at Ittefaq hospital and other health facilities owned by the Sharif family for the patients affected by the deadly virus. The meeting decided to set up two committees comprising party leaders to formulate recommendations on how the party could help facilitate the corona patients. It also constituted a health task force for the purpose. Former Health Minister Saira Afzal Tarar, former Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Mariaum Aurangzeb, Atta Tarar and Ayesha Raza Farooq have been nominated as member of the health committee. Online adds: Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday has isolated himself in his Model Town residence after returning from London. According to details, the opposition leader in National Assembly will not meet anyone for three to four days in a wake of coronavirus that has badly affected the entire world.

Earlier, prior to his departure, Shehbaz Sharif said in his video message that the coronavirus has wreaked havoc across the world including Pakistan and prayed that may Allah Almighty keep the whole world safe from this virus. He added that he is returning to Pakistan for the sake of the people. He also urged party leaders and workers to not come to the airport to receive him and adhere strictly to the principle of social distance and preventive medical guidelines.

He further said “We are not afraid of arrests and given the current state of affairs, I am returning home to Pakistan for my people despite my brother’s illness.”