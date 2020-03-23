Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has set up a corona emergency fund to provide medical treatment to the people suffering from the virus besides improving overall health facilities and financially assist the daily wagers.

The chief minister, in his special video message, has urged the philanthropists to donate in the Sindh government Fund, titled `Government of Sindh Corona Emergency Fund’ Account No 03015594456100 of Sindh Bank. “Your contribution will help the government to meet the growing expenditures of the coronavirus patients. A five-member committee has been constituted that will oversee affairs of the Fund. The committee members are Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi (govt members), Faisal Edhi, Mushtaq Chapra of Patient Aid and Professor Dr Abdul Bari.

This committee will have the authority to make transparent use of the amounts donated to the Fund and ensure its third party audit as well. The chief minister has assured the people that every penny of their donations would be used for the coronavirus patients, suspected patients and their welfare. Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that he will donate his one-month salary to the Sindh government’s Rs3 billion Fund.

“The Sindh cabinet members, advisers and special assistants to the CM, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IGP Sindh Mushtaq Mahar, Chairman of Planning and Development Board Mohammad Waseem and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar have also announced that they would donate their one-month salary to the Fund,” Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said.