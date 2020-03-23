Share:

KARACHI - The Steel Re-Rolling Mills Association on Sunday said it is under stress due to coronavirus pandemic, therefore, the government should consider providing it with a bailout package. In a statement issued here Sunday, Pakistan Steel Re-Rolling Mills Association Chairman Karim Aziz Malik said that the coronavirus has upset global and Pakistan’s economy to a great extent. He said that Pakistan is a developing country and its steel industry is suffering from a financial crisis due to the sudden outbreak of pandemic which has disturbed pace of work on public sector developmental projects and CPEC. Karim Aziz Malik said that circumstance has reduced the turnover of steel industries to unsustainable levels. Moreover, he said, high mark up on running finance facilities, 1.5 percent turnover tax on sales, withdrawal of steel industry from fixed sales tax regime and increasing utility bills has taken the toll on the industry.