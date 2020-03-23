Share:

A pitiless person killed two people over domestic disputes here on Monday. The accused was also axed to death.

Police said that the incident took place in Pakha Pula area of Swabi where accused named Musafir gunned down Sabz Ali and his daughter over domestic issues.

Wife of the deceased axed the accused to death before he could flee after committing dual murder.

The bodies were shifted to hospital where they were handed over to heirs after postmortem and the police after registering a case into the incident have started investigation.