Bahawalpur -Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has said that Pakistani nation is known in the world due to its resilience and determination which has been tested many times in hard times. Father of the Nation given us principles of unity, faith and discipline which always guided us to pass though tough challenges we came across in the past. The Vice Chancellor expressed these views in his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day.He said that Pakistan Day reminds us of great pledge taken by the Muslims of the subcontinent under the great leader of their beloved leader Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the form of Pakistan Resolution passed on 23 March 1940 at Lahore. It was great leadership and untiring struggle of the Muslims of Subcontinent thay they achieved destination of a separate homeland by changing map of the world within seven years.