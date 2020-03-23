Share:

DIR UPPER - As per direc­tions of the provincial govern­ment, the local government and TMO Dir Lower has installed wa­ter tanks with hand washing soap points in the main bazaar of Ti­margara here on Sunday.

Administrator and TMO Timer­gara Parvez Akhtar, Enforcement Officer Hanif Ur Rahman, and TOF Badshah Muhammad installed water tanks along with soaps and sanitizers for hand washing at var­ious places in Timergara bazaar in order to prevent spreading of coronavirus.

Special Assistant to Chief Minis­ter Malak Shafi Ullah Khan, MPA also visited various points and ap­pealed the public to wash hands with soap after every 30 minutes to safeguard from fatal COVID-19. He said it is clear instruction of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Mahmood Khan to take imme­diate steps for ensuring facilities to the people all cross the prov­ince