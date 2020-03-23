Share:

KHANEWAL - A woman was killed in name of ‘honour’ here in Kabirwala the other day.

According to details, a youth, Kashif Hiraj, opened fire and allegedly killed his real sister at mouza Ghakhar, Khooh Hirajwala Kabirwala on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 said deceased Sumaira Bibi w/o Ansar Nadeem was 24 years old.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy. Police said that deceased Sumaira’s real uncle Zawar s/o Siddique Hiraj also helped the killer in committing this heinous act.