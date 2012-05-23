The federal government while taking strict action of deteriorating situation in Karachi Wednesday set up four-member committee to investigate the issue. Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet; the PM took strict action over the killing of people during the rally of in Awami Tehrik Sindh in Karachi. PM Gilani constituted the committee under the headship of Amin Faheem while the other members include Maula Bux Chandioø Syed Naveed Qamar and Syed Khursheed Shah. The Prime Minister also directed the committee to contact with the nationalists party leaders and other political parties in order to bring peace in the city. The cabinet members were also agreed to draft law to stop the incidents of electricity stealing while Law Ministry would make the draft in this regard. On the other hand, several other issues including energy crises, implementation on the decisions of various ministries were discussed. On the occasion, Maula Bux Chandio reacted angrily over the statement of Interior Minister Rehman Malik, when Malik during the meeting said that PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif was involved in backing the culprits of Karachi killing.