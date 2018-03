LAHORE – Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Munawar Hasan has condemned the killings in Karachi, saying the economic hub of the country was being destroyed through a conspiracy. In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said that the port city was completely in the grip of terrorists who triggered bloodshed as and when they desired.

Hasan said that every party in the ruling coalition had set up its own ‘No Go’ areas and divided the City.