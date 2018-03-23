Federal Minister for Interior Rehman Malik has directed for constituting a joint investigation team to probe the brazen shooting of 12 persons during Awami Tehreek rally on Tuesday.

According to details, Additional IG Karachi would head the probing team while other members would include from Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and special branch personnel.

The investigation team would explore the issue of holding rally by PML-N and Ayaz Paleejo without the prior permission of the city administration and another rally of about 2000 persons from Thatta. It would also look into the issues of amassing nationalists under the leadership of Marvi Memon and invitation sent by PML-N to Uzair Baloch to join the protests.

Interior Minister Rehman Malik said that in future no political, religious or nationalist party would be allowed to hold any sort of rally or public gathering without approval and permission of the district administration.