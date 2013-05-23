ECP has still not announced result of as many as 14 seats (NA 41, 46, 216, 217, 229, 230, 239, 255, 258, 260, 267, 270 and 271). How and why ECP cannot announce the winners though elections were held on May 11? What perplexes me the most is what is wrong with these fourteen? Very surprisingly, at this point of time, when telecommunication facilities are fast and one is reachable in seconds even if thousands of mile away. I simply cannot understand why ECP is so much incapacitated and handicapped on just these 14 MNAs. One can very well understand the mental agony of all those candidates who have contested in those constituencies because none of them can be sure they have won or lost.

IQBAL HADI ZAIDI,

Kuwait, May 14.