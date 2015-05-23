HAFIZABAD/SHEIKHUPURA/KASUR

Eight persons including a woman were killed and 10 others injured in various incidents of enmity and road mishaps in different areas on Friday. According details, in Hafizabad three persons were killed while four others injured in two different mishaps here on Friday.

Police source said that Muhammad Naveed, a resident of Asghar Town, Gujranwala along with his friend was returning to Gujranwala after attending Urs of Hazrat Abdul Rehman at Bhirri Shah Rehman. When they reached near Dera Shah Jamal on Gujranwala Road, his bike dashed against a rickshaw coming from the opposite direction. As a result Naveed and his friend died on the spot while four passengers of rickshaw including Mehboob, Imran, Akhtar sustained injuries. They were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

Another young villager of Kot Hashmat village was kidnapped and brutally murdered by unknown accused. According to police source, unidentified accused kidnapped Aftab Ahmad from his house the other night and brutally tortured him to death. Later the accused threw his dead body bound hand and foot in Kot Nakka Canal. The police, however, recovered the dead body from the canal near Dhegranwali village. The motive behind the incident could not be ascertained yet. The police are investigating.

In Sheikhupura, a woman allegedly was poisoned to death by her daughter-in-law in city locality Rasulpura here on Friday.

According to reports, Rai Awais, younger son of the deceased woman had contracted love marriage with Rehana Bibi some time back and had brought her to his parents house. Azra Bibi, however, was opposed to the son decision and as such both the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law used to quarrel each other. Weary of quarrels on daily basis, the daughter-in-law allegedly mixed some intoxicants in the food and served it to Azra Bibi who fell unconscious and was later pronounced dead. However, the City A Division Police said that reason behind the incident would be ascertained in the light of post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, a motor cyclist was killed and another sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision on Jandiala Road.

In Kasur, two motorcyclists were killed while as many injured in a head-on collision between two speeding bikes near village Kacha Pakka in the remit of Phoolnagar Police on Friday. Najam along with his friend Sajid was the way from village Halla to Kacha Pakka on a bike. When they reached near Phoolnagar, the bike collided with another motorcycle being rode Shabeer and Naseem. As a result, Najam and Shabeer died on the spot while Sajid and Naseem sustained critical wounds. In another incident, a mentally-challenged youth committed suicide in village Thati Otar in the limits of Phoolnagar Police. The police said that Hanif, 22, was mentally-retarded and he hung himself from a ceiling fan in his house.