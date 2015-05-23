ISLAMABAD - In a bid to built consensus on the mega investment project, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has once again called an All Parties Conference on Pakistan-China Economic Corridor .

"The purpose of calling the APC on Pak-China Economic Corridor for the second time is to address reservations of the opposition parties," said sources in the PM House Friday.

The APC is likely to be held on May 28 (Thursday) and soon all the political parties would be invited on this important matter.

The PML-N government has already assured the opposition that there would be no change in the route of Pak-China Economic Corridor and final decision would be made after addressing the differences on this important matter.

"All the reservations and concerns would be addressed soon," Minister for Defence Khwaja Asif had conveyed to the opposition parties on their concerns raised on the floor of the House by Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

The political parties could not reach consensus in the previous meeting called to resolve the matter.

Khursheed Shah, with the support of other opposition parties, had demanded the government to take all opposition parties into confidence about the route finalised for economic corridor . Other parliamentary factions have also expressed their reservations on the route.

Interestingly, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had remarked that the government had approved 1000-mile-long highway for the project and he would play a part to convince other parties over this matter.

"The Chinese president in his speech had mentioned about all the four provinces. If China is heading towards a big route, how we can object to it," he had given his remarks a couple of days while talking to media.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Nawaz had chaired an All Parties Conference to discuss Pak-China Economic Corridor project with the national leadership on May 13.