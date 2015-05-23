ISLAMABAD - PEMRA has issued a show cause notice to a private TV channel "News One" for airing a controversial interview of a politician in its live talk show aired on Wednesday last.

PEMRA noticed that serious defamatory, abusive and derogatory remarks were aired against persons or institutions and this programme was also found in violation of PEMRA's recent notice issued under Section 27 to all TV channels dated May 1, 2015 whereby, the channels have been directed to install time delay devices to edit live programmes so that no unwanted or objectionable material could go on air. It will be probed whether the channel has failed to implement the Authority's orders dated May 01 or had deliberately deviated from PEMRA directives and laws.

Taking cognizance of this offence, PEMRA has given 14-day time to the TV channel to show cause that why appropriate legal action should not be taken against the channel for airing remarks, which even otherwise, were against ethical values and norms.

Eelier, Information Minister Senator Pervaiz Rashid had already asked the PEMRA to take action against those channels which hit the security institutions and damage the integrity of the country.