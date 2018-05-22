Share:

Islamabad-Islamabad police have arrested 14 outlaws from various areas of the city for their involvement in different criminal activities, said a police spokesperson on Tuesday.

According to the details, Khanna police raided a house in Iqbal Town and recovered 101 bottles of liquor from the possession of Zeeshan and Daud Masih. Lohi Bher police recovered 12 cans of beer from Sikandar Hayat. The police also held four females who were involved in illicit activities. The police further raided a house in Bahria Town and arrested four women involved in illicit activities while the main accused Afzal Qureshi escaped from the scene. The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is underway. Koral police arrested Akhtar Hussain for possessing a 30-bore pistol illegally. Margalla police arrested Adnan for his involvement in street crimes. Tarnol police recovered 123 grams of charas from Subhanullah and a repeater gun along with other ammunition from Shahenshah and arrested both of them.