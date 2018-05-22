Share:

Rawalpindi-A 35-year-old passerby was killed when an untrained teenage security guard of a private company opened fire while playing with his riffle at Wah Cantt, sources told The Nation on Tuesday.

The body of the deceased victim was moved to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for autopsy where he was identified as Khurram. Police arrested the security guard Hasnat-ur-Rehman and locked him up.

According to sources, the teenage security guard employed by a private company was playing with a gun at his office in Wah Cantt when suddenly he pushed the trigger of the gun shot a passerby. Consequently, Khurram, the passerby was hit by the bullet and was rushed to hospital. However, he died due to the fatal injury. Meanwhile, the local police rushed to the scene and arrested the guard along with the weapon that was used in this reckless manslaughter. A police officer told the media that it was suggested during preliminary investigation that a retired colonel had been running a private security company in which he had hired teenagers as security guards.

On the other hand, police recovered the dead body of Ahtasham Ali from a house in Mandra. The man had a bullet injury on his head. Moreover, the police also recovered a weapon from the crime scene. Investigators are trying to ascertain whether it was a murder or suicide. Rescue 1122 has shifted the dead body to the Rural Health Centre, Mandra.