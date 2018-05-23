Share:

Firm gets Rs 64.6 million from NAB under plea bargain

National Accountability Bureau’s Director General Shahzad Saleem on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Rs64.6 million to an official of the Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited (PRCL). The amount was recovered from accused CEO Zahoor Ahmed and Management of M/s Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited (PGI). According to NAB spokesman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan had lodged a complaint with NAB Lahore last year stating that Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited caused a loss to Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited (PRCL) to the tune of Rs 57.156 million by way of submitting 87 bogus reinsurance claims to PRCL. In cognizance to the allegations of embezzlement and misappropriation conducted by the corrupt officials of PGI, the NAB Lahore recovered all the misappropriated money worth Rs 86.219 million through Plea Bargain Law.–Staff reporter

Newborn dies in road accident

A baby girl was killed in a road accident in Naseerabad police precincts on Tuesday. According to police, the deceased was identified as two-month-old Noor Fatima. Police have detained a car driver, Adeel, and launched an investigation.–Staff Reporter

Ejazul Haq meets Chaudhrys

PML-Zia chief Ejazul Haq called on Pakistan Muslim League leaders Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence on Tuesday. The leaders of both the parties exchanged views about alliance of the different factions of Muslim Leagues and the next general election strategy. The leaders, according to the statement, also discussed prevailing political situation in the country. Ch Parvez said that alliance of the Muslim Leagues was essential and need of the hour. He said PML will fully participate in the next elections for which political and electoral activities were started. He said that Election Commission of Pakistan should take political parties into confidence to hold next general elections fair, transparent and impartial. He said that caretaker prime minister and chief ministers should be neutral persons.–Staff Reporter

PINS performance reviewed

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab chaired a meeting to review working of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences. The five-hundred -bed PINS had central research laboratory, pharmacy management, theatre automation and Infection control system.–Staff Reporter