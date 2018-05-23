Share:

Youth drowns in swimming pool

A 25-year-old man drowned when he was swimming in a pool at the Pun jab University on Tuesday afternoon, police and rescuers said. The deceased was later identified as Abu Bakar, son of Nazir Ahmad. He was swimming at the pool in Punjab University with a group of friends when he encountered difficulties and went under the water. Police sources claimed the victim’s friends rushed to his rescue and removed the young man from the water, but he was unresponsive. He died there later. A rescue official said the first aid respondents tried to provide some treatment to the victim but he was already expired. The body was shifted to hospital. The police were investigating the incident. In a similar incident, a 22-year-old youth drowned when he was swimming at a commercial pool in Samanabad early this month. The deceased was identified as Hassan, a resident of Islampura. A large number of people are visiting rivers, canals, and private swimming pools for bathing to beat the heat amid sizzling weather. Health authorities have warned the swimmers to take preventive measures and avoid areas with deep waters. –Staff Reporter

Human skeleton found in plot

Kahna police launched an investigation after discovery of skeleton of a man in a plot on Tuesday. The police shifted the skeleton to morgue. A police official said the deceased was later identified by his brother as Amjad, a resident of Paras Ram. He went on missing under mysterious circumstances a couple of months ago. Arshad told the police that the clothes recovered from the crime scene belonged to his brother Amjad who went missing two months ago. The police Tuesday registered a murder case against unknown killers on the complaint of Arshad and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.–Staff Reporter

Two ‘mules’ caught

The anti-narcotics force on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug smugglers during a successful operation at the Lahore airport.The suspects were identified as Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Shafique were arrested shortly before they tried to board a Malaysian flight. The ANF officers also seized a large number of heroin-filled capsules from their abdomens. The suspects were shifted to an unknown facility for further interrogation–Staff Reporter