rawalpindi - Pakistan army troops on Tuesday conducted an anti-terror mock exercise in collaboration with allied forces to check security parameters at the Adiala Jail that housing hardcore criminals and terrorists, sources informed The Nation.

The other allied forces that took part in anti-terror mock exercise included police, prison force, Elite force commandoes, Punjab Rangers, Rescue 1122, Bomb Disposal Squads of Civil Defence, personnel of intelligence agencies and Pakistan Army, sources said.

According to sources, security forces rushed to Adiala Jail on a tip off about the presence of “terrorists”. The forces killed all the terrorists in the shortest period of time. The mock exercise was arranged on instructions on high-ups of security departments to strengthen the jail security.

Meanwhile, District and Sessions Judge Islamabad (East) Chaudhry Mumtaz Hussain and Civil Judge Salman Baddar paid a visit to Adiala Jail and inspected women ward, juvenile ward, prisoners’ kitchen, jail hospital, PCO centre and barracks and also listened to the problems being faced by the inmates. The judges also inspected the vocational training classes and expressed their satisfaction over the cleanliness and administration of jail management. DSJ Chaudhry Mumtaz Hussain also ordered release of 14 prisoners involved in minor crimes on personnel surety bonds.

Separately, some philanthropists also visited Adiala Jail and distributed 500 packs of Ramazan ration among the jail inmates. The jail administration thanked the philanthropists.