Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had no chance to become the prime minister.

Addressing a joint news conference here, PPP leaders Nafisa Shah, Maulana Bux Chandio, Faisal Kundi and Hamayoon Khan said that Imran was already presenting himself as the prime minister.

“He takes himself as the PM but does not have any chance to become the PM,” Shah said. She said the 100 days plan of the PTI was only wish-list which will meet the same fate as the 90 days plan.

“Imran Khan had earlier promised a 90 days overhaul plan and had pledged to convert the Chief Minister House and the Governor House into public libraries and to reform health, education and justice system and to eliminate corruption,” she said.

Shah said today Pakistan has two leaders that are greedy for power. “One is Nawaz Sharif who wants to battle with the aliens in outer space. The other is Imran Khan who thinks he has a magic wand.”

She said the Sharif brothers must face the corruption cases instead of badmouthing others.

Chandio said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif should try to rescue Nawaz Sharif and then criticize others.

He said Nawaz Sharif filed fabricated cases against Asif Ali Zardari but the courts acquitted him.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of martyred Col Sohail Abid in Islamabad and expressed condolence with the aggrieved family.

The PPP chief offered prayers for the departed soul and shared the pain of the father and children of the brave martyr who laid down his life, fighting terrorists in Quetta last week.

Former Senate chairman Nayyar Bukhari and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman were also present.

The PPP chief also spoke with the children of the national hero and spent time with them.