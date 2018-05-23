Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed outlets of 73 quacks on Tuesday. According to details given in a press release issued here, the action was taken in different districts, that is, Attock, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Gujrat, Sialkot, Pakpattan, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Sargodha and Lahore. The PHC teams are being accompanied by officials of the district administration and police. The PHC teams had visited 260 treatment centres, and closed down 73 businesses, which were being run by quacks.–Staff Reporter

Out of the total centres visited in accordance with the census, 70 quacks have quit quackery, and started other businesses.